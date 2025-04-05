Powys National Garden Scheme annual meeting for the north of the area

The annual meeting for garden owners and volunteers in the north of Powys was recently held at Tregynog Community Centre, with over 70 in attendance

Following the introduction by Susan Paynton, County Organiser North Powys and Regional Chair Wales and the Marches, attendees heard from Jude Boutle, Treasurer, who reported over £51,000 raised from garden openings, sales of teas, plants and donations in the 2024 season.

Together with south Powys’ £13,300 meant Powys raised over £64,000.

An enlightening talk from Jamie Burt, Ponthafren, and Richard Edwards, Cultivate, who explained how they used the funds received from the Community Garden Grants.

It was interesting to hear from two of the local beneficiaries and realise what opening the glorious Powys gardens makes to support to those in the Gardens and Health sector, to community gardens and to those working in horticulture.

Presentations were made to Gillian Fynes, for opening her garden for ten years, and Betty Gleave, who has astonishingly achieved over 30 years of opening her garden.

Without the help and support of garden owners, the scheme would not be able to donate over £3.5 million to its major nursing and health beneficiaries meaning that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s Disease benefit.

After the meeting, tea and homemade cakes were well received, the hall buzzed with chatter as garden owners and volunteers alike look forward to the new season.

With five village openings, three special events and nearly 70 gardens opening their gates to visitors, it promises to be a busy year for the National Garden Scheme in Powys!

To keep up-to-date with Powys news please contact Simon Quin, Newsletter co-ordinator simon.quin@ngs.org.uk