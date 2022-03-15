Llangollen crash causes road chaos

Lorry crashed in Llangollen

The drama happened this morning when the bin lorry collided with a wall.

An eye witness at the nearby Deeside Cafe Bistro said the collision caused major damager to railings on the Llangollen Bridge - known as one of the 'Seven Wonders of Wales' - and also demolished a lampost.

Aaron Leonardo was busy working in the cafe but heard a 'massive bang' and went outside to see what was going on.

He said: "It caused major damage and chaos for traffic but I feel sorry for the driver, the roadworks have been going on for months and it is difficult for a vehicle that size to negotiate delivering and turning in the road."

Terry Evans who lives in Chirk and is a councillor with Wrexham County Borough Council was on his daily bike ride into the village and had chained the bicycle to the railings which were hit by the lorry.

He said: "I was lucky it just missed the bike there was no damage to it, I was in the cafe across the road but could see the drama unfold."