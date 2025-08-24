Women from a Radnorshire women's group have been out and about during the summer

Old Radnor Women’s Institute members enjoyed a trip to Brinsop Court recently.

The house and grounds were open to visitors, raising money for St Michael's Hospice. Members called at Oakchurch on the way home.

Tom Davies was the speaker for Old Radnor's August meeting.

Everyone enjoyed his Walking in Wales talk of when he walked the coastal pathway in 2016. The trip took 10 weeks, from July 26 to October 1, and was 1,100 miles long. Tom raised £7,000 for charity.

Tom carried all his camping equipment in a rucksack weighing 20 kilos.

A whist drive will be held in Walton Village Hall on September 24 instead of a WI meeting.

Meetings usually take place on the first Tuesday of the month at 7pm in Walton Village Hall, and in the afternoon for the winter months.

Anyone who would like to join is very welcome.

