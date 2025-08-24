Thousands turn out to enjoy Shrewsbury Folk Festival with drone rangers giving fans a new perspective on the spectacle

The four-day event, hosted at the West Mid Showground, is a fixture in the county calendar bringing visitors and music acts from across the world for a celebration of folk music.

This year's line-up includes The Levellers, Martha Wainwright, and Oysterband amongst scores of top folk acts.

The festival has four music stages, a dance tent, dedicated children and youth festivals, an extensive programme of workshops, craft and music fair, real ale and cocktail bars and food village.

Drone Rangers have also been flying drones over the site throughout the weekend, beaming live aerial pictures of the festival onto screens to give the people a different perspective on the event.

The spectacular sight of Shrewsbury Folk Festival at night. Picture: Drone Rangers

Dance teams have also been performing in The Square and by St Mary’s Church on Saturday and Sunday.

Full weekend tickets for the festival sold out six weeks in advance.

The festival continues on Monday with the Levellers set to close the weekend with a performance on the Severn Stage from 4.30pm