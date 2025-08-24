Sheep dog trials, cross country racing and a spudtacular – all at a Builth Wells show

The 76th Cwmowen Sheep Dog Trials, Show and Sports was held recently at Blaenbwch Farm,Maesmynis, Builth Wells, by kind permission of the Powell family.



It included sheep dog trials, a pony show and a companion dog show, both also with various classes for young entrants.

Spudtacular cup winners Karen and Andrew Jenner, with Rob Powell looking on. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Lorna Owen with sheepdog Bonnie ready for the trials. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Ffion Price with Bluebell, Champion Welsh Mountain Pony. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Dog Show, Cwmhinddu Trophy - Judge Mrs Robbie Alman-Wilson, with 1, Violet Kidston; 2, Henrietta Kidston; 3, Poppy Ward with their dogs. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Cwmowen Show Presidents Mr & Mrs Andrew and Jacqui Bevan with Pony Show Judge Miss Tilly Powell. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Brian Pugh and sheepdog Bella. Image by Ted Edwards Photography

Amelia Turner, cross country race winner. Image by Ted Edwards Photography





There was a variety of children`s sports, including a cross country race.

Children’ s classes included the `best decorated stone`, best handwriting and best decorated wellington.



For everybody, there was `a `Guess the weight of a Sheep`, and a `Spudtacular` competition for the heaviest potatoes from a plant grown in a bucket over the last three months.



An enjoyable time was had by all who took part and the many visitors who attended the event.