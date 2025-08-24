Sheep dog trials, cross country racing and a spudtacular – all at a Builth Wells show
Sheep dog trials, cross country racing and a spudtacular were all at a Builth Wells show.
The 76th Cwmowen Sheep Dog Trials, Show and Sports was held recently at Blaenbwch Farm,Maesmynis, Builth Wells, by kind permission of the Powell family.
It included sheep dog trials, a pony show and a companion dog show, both also with various classes for young entrants.
There was a variety of children`s sports, including a cross country race.
Children’ s classes included the `best decorated stone`, best handwriting and best decorated wellington.
For everybody, there was `a `Guess the weight of a Sheep`, and a `Spudtacular` competition for the heaviest potatoes from a plant grown in a bucket over the last three months.
An enjoyable time was had by all who took part and the many visitors who attended the event.