12 uplifting photos as crowds pack into town park for Telford Balloon Fiesta
Crowds have flocked to Telford Town Park to enjoy the return of Telford Balloon Fiesta.
Across Telford throughout the weekend residents have been able to look to the skies and see the sights of giant air balloons floating across the skyline.
The event, which has run from Friday through to Sunday, was based at the town park, which also hosted a Telford Community Carnival procession today - Sunday, August 24.
As well as the flights Friday evening hosted the popular night glow, where the visitors are able to watch shoots of flame illuminating the spectacular balloons against the night sky.
Telford & Wrekin Council, which organises the event, said it had been great weekend of family entertainment, including music, activities and food.
A spokesman said: "It’s been an absolute fantastic weekend and we are delighted so many people got to enjoy all the activities and of course the balloon flights and tethering.
"With more than twenty balloons each time flying early morning and evening people over Telford have been spotting the balloons and sending in their pictures.
"And we had an amazing Telford Community Carnival procession also today which just fills the park with music and fantastic carnival pieces.
"It’s been such a great family-friendly event right through from the sell-out Night Glow on Friday to the balloon launches and all the free entertainment – we would like to thank all the acts and vendors for making this such a great event."