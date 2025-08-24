Across Telford throughout the weekend residents have been able to look to the skies and see the sights of giant air balloons floating across the skyline.

Balloons floating above the town park. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The event, which has run from Friday through to Sunday, was based at the town park, which also hosted a Telford Community Carnival procession today - Sunday, August 24.

As well as the flights Friday evening hosted the popular night glow, where the visitors are able to watch shoots of flame illuminating the spectacular balloons against the night sky.

The huge balloons have been seen on the skyline across Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council, which organises the event, said it had been great weekend of family entertainment, including music, activities and food.

The event featured balloons of all shapes and sizes - including some familiar characters. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

A spokesman said: "It’s been an absolute fantastic weekend and we are delighted so many people got to enjoy all the activities and of course the balloon flights and tethering.

Some of the entertainment at the event. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

"With more than twenty balloons each time flying early morning and evening people over Telford have been spotting the balloons and sending in their pictures.

Hundreds of people have turned out to enjoy the event. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

"And we had an amazing Telford Community Carnival procession also today which just fills the park with music and fantastic carnival pieces.

The crowds were treated to live music performance. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

"It’s been such a great family-friendly event right through from the sell-out Night Glow on Friday to the balloon launches and all the free entertainment – we would like to thank all the acts and vendors for making this such a great event."

The event featured a host of unusual sights. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Having a closer look at what it is like to travel by balloon. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Balloons could be seen across the skyline. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Crowds enjoying the event. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The town park was also hosting the Telford Community Carnival procession. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council