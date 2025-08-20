Telford Balloon Fiesta: Everything you need to know about the three-day extravaganza this weekend

This Friday (August 22) will see the return of the Telford Balloon Fiesta - a three-day event featuring live music, family-friendly entertainment and, of course, several hot air balloons.

The event will open on Friday with a Night Glow spectacular, which also features a family science show, have-a-go activities, crafts, a trapeze act and a disco.

Thousands turned out for a spectacular show at the Telford Balloon Fiesta last year

Unfortunately for late-comers, the ticketed event is now sold out - but there's plenty else on offer for the rest of the weekend and no tickets are required.

Saturday and Sunday will feature free family fun from midday to 7pm, including an appearance from the Stannage Stunt Team and the Wings Parachute Team flying into the QEII Arena.

The town park arena will also feature a Kidszone and a new Teenage Zone, along with a range of live music performances, tethered balloons, stalls and crafts a photo booth and much more.

On Sunday, August 24, the Telford Community Carnival Parade - which this year features over 30 groups with carnival pieces, music and dance - will set off from Southwater at midday.

Thousands turned out for a spectacular show at the Telford Balloon Fiesta last year

A number of balloon flights are scheduled to take-off at 6am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday - but these are heavily weather dependent.

Last weekend, windy weather forced many balloons to cancel their launch on the first day of Oswestry Balloon Carnival.

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Angela McClements said: “We have another fantastic weekend programme lined up for visitors to Telford Balloon Fiesta from all the spectacle of Night Glow, to tethered balloons in the arena, the fabulous carnival parade and a whole host of activities for young and old.

Telford Balloon Fiesta in 2021

"We look forward to seeing some incredible balloon shapes tethered in the arena which include Rupert the Bear and Thomas the Tank Engine.

"Telford Balloon Fiesta is an absolute highlight in our event calendar and it is fantastic to see friends and family getting together to enjoy all that the event offers.

"We know that people come from across the country to enjoy this as well as it being a popular fixture for our residents."