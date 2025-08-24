Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60’s, A Complete Unknown depicts 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s meteoric rise as a folk singer from concert halls to the top of the charts.

As his songs and mystique make him a worldwide sensation, the film culminates in his ground-breaking performance at the Newport Festival in 1965.

The film was made in 2024, runs for 114 minutes and is suitable for those aged 15 or older.

Doors will open at 7pm and the film will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/662412