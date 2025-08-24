A Llandrindod Wells venue is holding a children’s disco on Sunday
A Llandrindod Wells venue is holding a children’s disco on Sunday, August 31 from 12pm until 2pm.
The discos will also be held on every last Sunday of the month afterwards at the Royal British Legion Club on Tremont Road.
Admission is £2 for children and £1 for parents or carers and the bar will be open during the event.
All children must have a parent or carer present.