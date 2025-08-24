Man who 'bombarded' partner with abusive messages before burning her knickers and posting them is spared jail

Alexander Quinn, aged 42, previously of Churncote, Stirchley, Telford was living in Chatham in Medway, Kent in 2022, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

After breaking up with his partner, Quinn began sending her text messages, Mr Danny Smith, prosecuting told the court.

He said the messages were ”grossly offensive” adding: “It was a bombardment of abusive and threatening messages.”

He said on July 27, 2022, Quinn then set fire to the woman's underwear.

“He burnt her knickers and sent them to his victim,” said Mr Smith. “It was aimed at causing pschological harm.”

He added that the victim became “so scared” of Quinn, “she avoided going out”.