Man who 'bombarded' partner with abusive messages before burning her knickers and posting them is spared jail
A Shropshire man who “bombarded” one ex-girlfriend with abusive messages then burnt her knickers and posted them to her, before smashing up another ex-partner's car has avoided jail.
Alexander Quinn, aged 42, previously of Churncote, Stirchley, Telford was living in Chatham in Medway, Kent in 2022, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.
After breaking up with his partner, Quinn began sending her text messages, Mr Danny Smith, prosecuting told the court.
He said the messages were ”grossly offensive” adding: “It was a bombardment of abusive and threatening messages.”
He said on July 27, 2022, Quinn then set fire to the woman's underwear.
“He burnt her knickers and sent them to his victim,” said Mr Smith. “It was aimed at causing pschological harm.”
He added that the victim became “so scared” of Quinn, “she avoided going out”.