We visited a Shropshire countryside pub which is much loved by the residents of the village and is known as a hub for celebrations

There are plenty of headlines around at the moment about pub closures, from the loss to communities to the adverse effect a pub closure can have on the industry as a whole.

Across the region, there are plenty of stories about pubs on the brink of closing unless funding or the right type of person can come by to help save them due to financial issues and the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses.

The New Inn is set in the Shropshire countryside

The New Inn in Baschurch is a prime example of a pub which had suffered due to the pandemic and had faced the prospect of closing forever, but has instead become a vibrant and friendly pub with a warm welcome, a hot and home-cooked meal and a range of cold drinks.

This revival came in 2022 when Daron and Dawn Lloyd brought the leasehold of the building from Graham and Claire Jenkins, with Daron saying he and his wife had decided to take on the pub after taking a look at it and realising what a loss it would be to the village.

The pub is renowned as a great place for food

He said: "We don't own the building, Graham and Claire do, but they were going to close it in 2022 because it was the wrong time to sell, coming just after Covid, and the previous landlord had suffered from very ill health.

"They asked myself and Dawn whether we would take it on, as we'd been in pubs for 30 years, and we did debate whether it was the right time, but we said yes as I just couldn't see it close as while it's not the only pub in Baschurch, I think it's the best one that serves food and is a type of gastro pub.