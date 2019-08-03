Welshpool company helps restore community building

The Old Shop on the Bryn-Y-Gog estate has been renovated through the donation of time and materials by Welshpool-based SWG Construction and will include an outside feature wall mural decorated by local children.

Powys County Council’s Housing Service will be using the building as a base but it is available as a venue for community use and is being viewed as an important new focal point for the area.

Nigel Stephens, commercial manager at SWG, said: “This is going to be a valuable asset for the people of Machynlleth and we were delighted to play a part in bringing what was a derelict building back into use.

“It’s a building which has remained idle for too long, really, and has experienced problems with some pretty extensive water damage to the floor and roof.

“We have just finished putting the final touches to the refurbishment in time for a special community fun day which is taking place on August 17.

“The exterior painting has been completed, with the exception of the mural which is going to be painted by local children - a nice touch to round things off and a reminder of how the building will benefit the community.

“SWG Construction was able to refurbish the inside of the property, lay carpets, fix the roof and redecorate the interior - generally bringing the building back to life again for the benefit of those living on the estate.

“It’s going to be used as an office, a base, for the council’s housing service but will have a vital community space, large and small meeting rooms and a kitchen, which can be used by businesses, local community groups and organisations for a wide variety of uses, with wifi internet available to visitors.”

Nigel added: “We also donated some benches for outside the building, and are really pleased with the way things have turned out.

“We are really looking forward to the fun day and hope as many people as possible turn out to see the latest valuable addition to the local community.”