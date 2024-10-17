Watch: Spoken word performers return to Much Wenlock as festival returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Get a Word in Edgeways festival in Much Wenlock returned to the medieval town on October 11-13.

Street poet Trigger Bliss takes to a tractor as she performed on Sunday

Over the three days of events, there were stories from some of the UK's top storytellers, poetry from funny to serious, music concerts, open sessions, workshops and even a ghost walk.

The event started on Friday night and went on to Sunday with a climax of a sing-a-long in the high street.

Mike Rust, one of the organisers said: “We had music, we had spooks, we had romance, we had poems and stories, we had a pub, we had a tractor, we had historic buildings.

“It was a great festival in particular the standard of the artists was very high.

There were performances all over the town, finishing with the big sing in the high street with the Much Wenlock Male voice choir.”

The festival is set to return next year. For details visit: gawiefest.co.uk