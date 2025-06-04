Shropshire Council wants companies to run half-term holiday clubs for 7,000 children across county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The authority says it wants companies and organisations to apply for funding to run holiday clubs as part of its Holiday Activities and Food program (HAF), which provides food and activities to some of the county's most disadvantaged children.

The Government-funded HAF program aims to reduce the "holiday experience gap" by ensuring children from low-income families have access to activities and healthy food during breaks from school.

Shropshire Council is hoping companies will come forward to run clubs for children on Ludlow's Sandpits Estate, in Castlefields in Shrewsbury, and in Much Wenlock during the summer and winter holidays this year.

Shropshire Council, which is based at Shrewsbury's Guildhall

Existing clubs in other areas of the county are also being invited to apply for funding to offer places for HAF-eligible children during the summer holidays only, the authority says.

"We welcome applications from organisations interested in running these holiday clubs and activities for children aged 4 to 11," said Alexa Pugh, HAF programme manager for Shropshire Council.

"There are currently over 7,000 school-aged children and young people in receipt of benefits-related free school meals and eligible for HAF in the county, a figure which is continually increasing.

"The council aim to reach as many eligible children and young people as possible. We are working in partnership with a core group of over 20 local organisations to offer accessible, safe and welcoming holiday clubs.”

Nationwide, the HAF programme has provided 15.6 million HAF days to children and young people since 2022 and, across the 2023/2024 academic year, almost 5 million HAF days were provided during winter, Easter, and summer delivery, the Department for Education says.

Under the scheme, the Government provides funding for the 153 upper-tier local authorities to coordinate and provide free holiday provision, including healthy food and enriching activities. The Government confirmed that the programme would continue for this year with an announcement in March.

The deadline for applications for companies to supply HAF activities to Shropshire Council is 9am on Monday, June 23.