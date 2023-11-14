Councillor 'over the moon' with new addition to the family

Dan Thomas who sits on Shropshire Council as a Conservative councillor for Much Wenlock, said Penelope Rose Thomas was born on Friday, November 3, at Princess Royal Hospital. She weighed seven pounds and seven ounces.

“We are over the moon to welcome Penelope into our family,” said Councillor Thomas.

“She is a healthy and happy baby, and we are so grateful for all the love and support we have received from our friends and family.

“I am excited to start this new chapter in my life as a father. I look forward to raising Penelope in Much Wenlock and teaching her about the importance of community service.”

Councillor Thomas, 30, is also set to enjoy some paternity leave to spend time with wife Sara and baby Penelope after he put forward a motion in February 2022 to allow councillors time off if they have a baby, as councillors in Shropshire didn't have paternity leave before then.