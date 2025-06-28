Residents invited to trail featuring eight beautiful gardens in aid of the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust

The Shropshire Historic Churches Trust is hosting its Harley Open Garden trail on Sunday, between 11am and 5pm.

Garden lovers can visit a total of eight gardens in the area near Much Wenlock with proceeds going towards St Mary’s Church, Harley and the Historic Churches Trust.

Juliet Banks in her garden Stream Barn that is opening as part of the trail this weekend.

Gardens along the trail include Brookdale that features wild life ponds, Glebe Cottage where Allan Howard will exhibit paintings and drawings dating from 1965 to the present, and Longlands that is described as a walled half-acre garden with several different sections including a vegetable patch, tiny shrubbery, trees and interesting features and plants.

Meanwhile, attendees can enjoy Castleholme that is a newly planted garden with mature willow and lime trees and extensive, and uninterrupted views of Wenlock Edge.

Orchard House also boasts open views of Wenlock edge while Unicorn House is bound to delight with its two-acre garden featuring a wide range biodiversity. The garden is said to show a combination of planned shrubs and planting that blends with a managed wild flower meadow and woodland.

Furthermore, the School House is a quintessential English garden with a treehouse. Paintings and drawings by 'the Arty ladies’ will be displayed in the garden room.

And the Stream Barn Wigwig is a three-acre garden split into two sections. Surrounding the house are a series of garden 'rooms' including lawns, borders, a pond and rill, fruit and vegetable garden, summerhouse, and patios, alongside an avenue of cherry trees and grassland with specimen trees including ancient apple trees.

Leading down from the house to Harley Brook is also a large area of woodland and a natural garden interspersed with a number of paths.

The Shropshire Historic Churches Trust awards grants to Shropshire’s historic churches and chapels of all denominations for maintenance and repairs.

The open garden scheme seeks to offer residents several fabulous days out across the county with all proceeds shared between the gardens' local church and the trust.

Since the Trust was established in 1991, it has awarded more than £1,500,000 to help protect churches in Shropshire for the future.

Attendees are being asked to head to the village car park in Harley, SY5 6LP.