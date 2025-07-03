From Shirehall to Thomas Telford - the Shropshire faces and places which could feature on new UK banknotes

Bank of England bosses are asking the public to decide on a theme for suggestions ahead of the redesign, with six potential possibilities for the new notes, set to include notable historical figures, architecture and landmarks, and figures from arts, culture and sport.

The chosen theme, or themes, will feature across all of the next denominations issued by the bank.

But where, or who, in Shropshire could potentially become the face of a fiver, or see their title on a tenner?

The Iron Bridge, Telford, Shropshire

The bank is remaining tight-lipped on which specific people and places could be included, but Charles Darwin of Shrewsbury, arguably Shropshire's most famous son, has already featured on the £10 note.

Darwin lost his spot on the note when his face was swapped for that of Jane Austen in 2018, after the bank moved over to newer polymer banknotes.