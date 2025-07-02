Much Wenlock care home celebrates as resident's son is awarded MBE

Elsie’s son, Peter, was awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours list and the Prince of Wales presented his award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, May 13.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the team invited Peter to come and talk about his time at Windsor Castle and what had led to him being awarded such an honour.

It was wonderful for Elsie to share in such an occasion at Wheatlands, Peter arrived in the tails that he wore at Windsor Castle, with his medal in hand and everyone loved hearing all about his experiences both at the castle and in earning his MBE.

Elsie and Peter. Picture: Wheatlands Care Home

Peter is Chief Security Officer for Network Rail and received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his exceptional leadership in delivering the UK’s £10m aid programme to Ukrainian Railways.

As project leader, Peter coordinated the delivery of vital equipment to ensure the continued operation of Ukraine’s rail network, spending time on the ground in Ukraine to liaise directly with Ukrainian Railways and make sure the project was tailored to their specific needs.

He secured funding from the Foreign Office’s overseas development aid budget and worked closely with technical engineers to ensure the equipment was suitable for Ukraine’s unique rail gauge. Despite the complexity of the project, he drove the programme forward, ensuring the delivery of all components in less than six months.

This is not Peter’s first award, he received a British Empire Medal after the first Gulf War which he also brought to show the residents.

Elsie beamed from ear to ear when Peter spoke, she couldn’t have been prouder of her brave and talented boy.

Peter Gibbons. Picture: Wheatlands Care Home

Peter said: “I had my mum Elsie and my dad with me when I received my British Empire Medal in 1991, so as mum wasn't able to join me at Windsor Castle for the MBE, it was a real pleasure to be able to come to Wheatlands and talk to the residents about my experience.

"They're such an engaging group I really enjoyed sharing my story. I feel really proud to receive the award. It really is a huge honour to be recognised for the work that we've done to protect the railway and of course to support Ukraine's railway following Russia's brutal invasion.

"I can't thank my team enough for the work they do. It might be my name on the honours list, but without their hard work and dedication and the support of the team at Network Rail, none of it would be possible."

Lea-Ann Littler, General Manager at Wheatlands added: “We have all had just the most wonderful day celebrating with Elsie and Peter, it was so fantastic to see how proud Elsie is of her brilliant son – she was so proud we thought she might burst! The highlight for me was seeing how happy Elsie was, it was just gorgeous to share in their special day. Peter is amazing and deserves his MBE and his British Empire Medal for his bravery and hard work.”

