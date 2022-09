Much Wenlock mayor wants people to attend a coffee morning to learn how to use new defibrillator

Much Wenlock mayor Duncan White is encouraging people to attend a coffee morning where a new defibrillator installed at the town hall will be on display. The event, at Priory Hall aims to inform people about how to safeguard the vulnerable and how to use the new equipment. Demonstrations will be held as well as classes being held in CPR.