Firefighters rushed to a bike shop in Shrewsbury after reports of lithium ion batteries 'smouldering'

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in The Trailhead Bicycle Company, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, just after 10am today (Thursday, July 3).

One fire engine was dispatched from Shrewsbury fire station.

Firefighters rushed to an open fire in Shrewsbury today. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found lithium ion batteries smouldering.

Firefighters submerged the batteries and moved them away from the building before giving advice to the business owner.

The incident was under control by 11:49am.