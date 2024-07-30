Road closures to be put in place as 100-year-old tree to finally get the chop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Corsican Pine, on the corner of Underhill Street, Low Town, has stood proudly on Bridgnorth's quayside for at least 100 years.

It is one of the first trees visitors see when they cross the bridge into the market town and it has featured in numerous historical photographs, paintings and engravings of the market town, dating back to 1912.

Last year, a tree officer for Shropshire Council applied for planning permission to have the tree felled after it was discovered to be leaning dangerously and suffering from disease.

A provisional date of November 2 was arranged but the pine tree was given a reprieve due to other commitments at Shropshire Council.

A picture featuring the Corsican Pine dating back to 1912 (Picture Clive Gwilt)

However, the authority has confirmed that the Corsican Pine will finally face a chainsaw next month.

The tree is set to be felled over two days on August 14-15, with the works set to take place during the evening to reduce disruption.

Road closures will be in place during the felling.

Once the tree comes down, a new tree is set to be planted in its place, Shropshire Council said.

Picture of the Cosican pine in Bridgnorth by Vaughan Jackson (@vgj_drone_photography)

The Corsican Pine set to be felled by the council

In a statement sent to Bridgnorth Town Council, Shropshire Council said: “We would like to make you aware that tree works to fell a tree located on Quayside in Bridgnorth, Underhill St, WV16 4BB will be taking place on August 14-15.

“The works will take place during the evenings under a road closure between 7-10pm. Advanced signage will be placed, and residents informed.

“A suitable replacement for the tree will be planted in the autumn.”