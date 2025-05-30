Charity caring for terminally ill kids is looking for new trustees - find out how you could get involved...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hope House Children’s Hospices are looking for new faces, and have issued the appeal to coincide with Volunteer’s Week, which runs from June 2 to 8.

Trustees for the hospice group will play the roles of leaders and ambassadors for the charity, setting the strategic direction and ensuring the charity delivers its purpose - which is to give every child across Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire with a life-threatening condition and their family access to professional care to improve their quality of life from the point of diagnosis.

The charity has two hospices, Hope House in Oswestry and Ty Gobaith in Conwy, North Wales.

Steve Henly, chair of trustees at Hope House children's hospices

Steve Henly, the charity’s chair of trustees, said: “Being a trustee is an extremely rewarding and worthwhile experience where you learn new skills, meet great people and bring your knowledge and life experience to make a real difference.

“We are looking for a trustee who shares our passion to help every child with a life-threatening condition live their best life.

“We’re keen to hear from Welsh speakers and people from all cultures and backgrounds.

“I became a trustee in 2011. It was my first significant volunteering role having spent 30 years in the private sector and 16 years running my own industrial and commercial businesses. I wanted to do something that used my business insight and commercial skills not to just make money but for a more worthwhile purpose.”

The charity currently employs almost 300 staff supported by more than 450 active volunteers.

If you are interested in joining the team and becoming one of the new volunteer trustees, visit hopehouse.org.uk/trustee-opportunities