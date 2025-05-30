Town turns out to celebrate award-winning curry house's 50-year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eurasia Tandoori Restaurant in Bridgnorth's West Castle Street first opened its doors in 1975.

The packed restaurant on Tuesday

Co-proprietors Shamim Haque and Amjad Ali took over the Bridgnorth business in 2001, and the pair elevated its cuisine to award-winning standards.

The team at Eurasia

The restaurant recently won a Best CFEF Award 2023 Curry Life Chef award and Mr Ali has been named Chef of The Year three times in his 24 years as head chef and co-proprietor.

On Tuesday, to mark 50 years in the town, Eurasia Tandoori Restaurant held a special meal, which saw around 80 people turn up to help the team celebrate.

Mr Haque said: “On Tuesday we proudly celebrated 50 amazing years of Eurasia Tandoori Restaurant. It was a fantastic night — thank you to everyone who joined us, and to those who couldn’t make it, we truly appreciate your continued support.

“Established in 1975, Eurasia has been serving delicious, quality food for half a century. As Bridgnorth’s Mayor said at our 40th anniversary, we are proud to be “a real credit to the town.”

“Thank you to all our wonderful customers from near and far — we look forward to serving you for many more years to come!”