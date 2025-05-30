New clerk appointed as town council hands out annual community awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nicky Hook has been appointed at Bridgnorth Town Council, taking over from former clerk Clare Turner.

Mrs Hook has previously been the clerk of Church Stretton Town Council but has lived all her life in Bridgnorth and has previously worked at the town's council in administration roles.

She has also worked as the property administrator at the National Trust property, Dudmaston.

The new clerk also attended local schools as well as Bridgnorth College, later earning a BA Hons degree (history) through the Open University. She is also CiLCA qualified (Certificate in Local Council Administration) and is a past member of the Institute of Legal Executives.

David Cooper, new Mayor of Bridgnorth , said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nicky. Not only does she have local knowledge but she has a wide understanding of the needs of local authorities.”

New clerk Nicky Hook

Mr Cooper also paid tribute to the work of the deputy town clerk, Mrs Ros Williams.

“Ros has managed the extra workload admirably and has led the council team very effectively," she said.

The previous town clerk, Clare Turner, left in February for a position with Shrewsbury Town Council.

Meanwhile, the town council gave several community members awards at its annual meeting this month.

Eden Tudge was given the Davies Shield Award 2025.

Eden with Mayor Cooper

Ms Tudge is a member of the town's junior football team the Spartans and has also been coaching the all girls under 8’s team since the beginning of the season.

The town's foodbank founder and operator, Liz Bird, was also given the town's Civic Merit Award.

Liz Bird

A spokesperson said: "The award expresses Bridgnorth Town Council's gratitude for her commitment to recognising a need and making a difference in the lives of so many members of the community."