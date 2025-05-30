All the latest water levels at South Staffs Water reservoirs - showing mixed picture

In the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire pipelines are mainly served by Blithfield Reservoir, bore holes, the River Severn and Chelmarsh Reservoir near Bridgnorth both operated by South Staffs Water Company.

So far this year the region has experienced its sunniest spring on record with four days of the season still to go.

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -16/05/25Pics over Blithfield Reservoir as requested by Deb.

At Blithfield Reservoir situated near Abbotts Bromley near Rugeley in Staffordshire the level is currently below the five-year average level. While at Chelmarsh Reservoir situated between Bridgnorth and Bewdley near Highley in Shropshire the level is virtually at capacity.

Week commencing May 26 - 71.8 per cent.

Levels are close to 100 per cent.

SHROPSHIRE COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM STURGESS 15/05/25. GV Chelmarsh Reservoir Bridgnorth.

The Environment Agency has warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall. It comes after the country experienced its driest start to spring, in March and April, in 69 years.

It said there are currently no hosepipe bans planned, but it warned water companies might have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Meanwhile the water company is urging residents and businesses to wash cars less frequently and to use a watering can instead of a hose to cut down water use.