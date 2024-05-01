Male voice choir set to hit the high notes in Shrewsbury Abbey charity concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir is to perform at Shrewsbury Abbey in June in a collaboration between the choir, Shrewsbury Abbey and the Macmillan Shrewsbury Fundraising Group.

The concert will feature soloist bass-baritone Piran Legg and is aimed at raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire as well as for the Abbey.

John Harrison, Macmillan Cancer Support Relationship Fundraising ManagerCarole Green, Macmillan Shrewsbury Fundraising Group TreasurerRobin Padgett, Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir SecretaryRichard Langford, Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir Vice-Chair (Kneeling)David Chantrey, Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir Chair

David Chantrey, chairman of Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir, which has been performing since 1969, said: “To be able to sing at such an iconic venue whilst supporting both the Abbey and Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that so many of us have benefited from, will be both an honour and a privilege for the choir. We are hugely looking forward to it.”

Piran Legg, now a resident of Shrewsbury, will support the choir with his seemingly effortless resonant voice, bringing to the Abbey pieces to complement the evening.

Steve Swinden from Shrewsbury Abbey said: “Shrewsbury Abbey is much loved by performers and audiences alike. It is a beautiful place with a wonderful acoustic and has become one of the county’s top music venues, with over 50 concerts scheduled this year. Access and parking are also excellent.

"It is wonderful that this concert will raise funds for charity and help keep the Abbey’s doors open to visitors every day. Collaboration between Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir and Macmillan Cancer Support has been excellent. Everyone can be assured of a great evening in a great place, for a great cause.”

The concert takes place on Saturday, June 15. Doors open at 6.45pm and the concert will start at 7.30pm with a short interval with refreshments being provided by The Shed/Olitory Kitchen.

Tickets are £12 each in advance, £14 on the door on the night subject to availability and can be booked online macmillan-org.enthuse.com/cf/muchwenlockmalevoicechoirconcert or bought from Shrewsbury Abbey directly.