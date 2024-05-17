Cheap deal for all access wristbands at popular Shrewsbury music festival - but you'd better be quick!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Loopfest, an event which brings live music to the pubs and clubs of Shrewsbury as well as Shrewsbury Castle, will take place from May 2 to 4 next year.

Organisers have launched a £12 wristband scheme, with a buy one get one free deal until midday today.

The wristbands will include full access to all Loopfest stages and venues, plus a range of local discounts and kids activities.

This year's event, which ran over the weekend of May 3 to 5, broke footfall records for a third time, with over 20,000 more visitors flocking to Shrewsbury, compared to the same weekend the previous year.

Organiser Jamie Smith said: "We’ve been working tirelessly for two years now to make this event sustainable. Our goal has always been to shine a light on Shrewsbury and the incredible talent we have on our doorstep, boost mental health, drive community engagement and to benefit the local area economically.

“We’re now a major event in the local calendar, and that means we need more accessible spaces and have a greater duty of care. Furthermore, delivering a high-quality event at scale requires more financial support, wristbands give backers the confidence that their investment is great value for money."

Wristband holders will also be able to take advantage of a number of deals offered by local businesses, organisers say.

Wristbands are on sale at loopfest.co.uk