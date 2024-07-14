Watch: Shrewsbury crowd goes will as retro rock festival returns to town centre
A host of big names from the 80s took to the stage in Shrewsbury on Saturday as a popular retro music festival made its return.
For many, the 1980’s was one of the best decades for music and fashion, and thousands of audience members dug out of their eighties outfits to wear as the annual Let’s Rock event returned to The Quarry on Saturday.
Let's Rock has become a staple of the Shrewsbury calendar, with a host of top music stars performing at the festival in recent years.
This year saw Banarama, Martin Kemp, Jason Donovan, Go West, EXTC, Nik Kershaw, From The Jam, Kim Appleby and Altered Images take fans back to yesteryear.
Thousands packed into the Quarry to hear the chart toppers from the 80s with headliners, Squeeze, playing a host of their chart-topping hits that brought the one-day festival to a close on Saturday evening.
Let's Rock was not the only music event on the stage at The Quarry at the weekend.
JLS were set to play in Sunday night, despite their gig clashing with the Euro 2024 final in which England take on Spain.
Organisers Kilamanjaro had been trying to reschedule the show, but were unable to move the time or date.
A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the JLS show at Shrewsbury Quarry on Sunday, July 14 will go ahead as per the originally scheduled timings.
"We explored all available options, but due to operational restrictions, it isn't possible to move our set times, or screen the match at the event.”