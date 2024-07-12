JLS Shrewsbury gig update after 'all options explored' in bid to avoid Euro 2024 final clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Since the Three Lions defeated The Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday, JLS ticket holders have been asking if the show will still go ahead - and trying to sell their tickets on so they can witness England men's bid for long-awaited silverware.

Comedian John Bishop moved the time of his show in Wolverhampton so he and football fans would not miss Gareth Southgate's charges in the final.

However, despite organisers looking into several options, the JLS gig is still going ahead at the same time.

JLS

A spokeswoman from organisers Kilamanjaro Live said: "We can confirm that the JLS show at Shrewsbury Quarry on Sunday, July 14 will go ahead as per the originally scheduled timings.

"We explored all available options, but due to operational restrictions, it isn't possible to move our set times, or screen the match at the event.

"Can't wait to see you in Shrewsbury!"

Gates open at 5pm, with Queen Millz on from 6.15pm to 6.45pm, Tinchy Stryder taking to the stage from 7.15pm to 8pm, and JLS performing from 8.30pm.

The stage for Let's Rock Shrewsbury and the JLS gigs under construction earlier this week in the Quarry

The four-piece band, made up of Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and JB Gill, found fame finishing runners-up on the X Factor.

They will be in Shrewsbury 15 years on from the release of their break-out hit, Beat Again.

Let's Rock Shrewsbury is also on in the Quarry this Saturday, with stars including Jason Donovan and Go West performing.