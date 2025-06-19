Watch as football legend Peter Schmeichel and Shrewsbury musician sing Oasis for the stars of Soccer Aid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jordan Brown lent the former Manchester United stopper his spare guitar and together they belted out the Oasis hit Don’t Look Back In Anger, as a crowd of celebrities and ex-sporting heroes joined in.

Asked what he thought of The Great Dane’s musical talents, Jordan said: “He’s really good! His dad used to be a musician.

“It was the evening before the game and I played a few songs while they were having their dinner. I went to sit at a table and that’s how it started.

“Sir Mo Farah asked me if I knew any Westlife. I did Flying Without Wings and they all got their torches on their phones out.

“I didn’t even realise Nicky [Byrne, from Westlife] was there. He came up to me afterwards and thanked me. He said people don’t really play their songs when they’re there.”