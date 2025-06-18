Thousands flock to UK Proms in the Park at Attingham Park
Shropshire's National Trust favourite hosted thousands of music fans for The UK Proms in the Park weekend.
The tour launched on Friday, June 13, with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra who took the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists, dancers and headlined by DJ Howard Donald, member of the 90s boy band pop group Take That.
It was followed by the classic “Last Night of the Proms” concert on the Saturday evening - June 14, featuring favourite movie tracks and sing-a-long favourites with opera singer Natasha Page and hosted by TV personality Rob Rinder.
The event which kicked off in Shrewsbury is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations - returning to Attingham, Bolsover and Plas Newydd.
New locations for the 2025 tour include Harewood House, Carlisle Castle, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle, The Brocus Eton.
Each location will see a Friday night symphonic ‘Dance Anthems’ event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic ‘Proms in the Park’, which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.
UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague said: “We had the most wonderful opening weekend at our home show at Attingham: huge thanks to our talented musicians, artists, stage crew, bar staff and above all, our fabulous audience.
"We are so excited now to officially kick off our tour and can’t wait to see you there.”
UK Proms plans more events coming this year, including a Three Tenors by Candlelight series, Big Band Jukebox and The Horror Ensemble.