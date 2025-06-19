Firefighters battle to stop shed blaze spreading to Market Drayton bungalows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Fire Station responded to the incident in Rowan Road at around 11.30pm yesterday - Wednesday, June 18.

The fire service had received a number of calls from residents alerting them to the situation, with concerns that the fire could spread to nearby properties.

The scene at the fire. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

Due to the severity of the blaze a second crew from Hodnet was also dispatched to tackle the fire.

In a post on social media Market Drayton Fire Station said that after arriving it became apparent that there were a number of gas cylinders nearby, including one in the shed.

Officer managed to remove the cylinder and started cooling it, preventing the situation becoming even worse.

The crews said there were a 'number of small explosions' - believed to have been caused by gas cylinders rupturing.

A gas cylinder that was bravely removed from the fire. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

The crews were able to put the fire out within half an hour, while the police attended to help with closing the road while the incident was ongoing.

A post from Market Drayton Fire Station on social media explained: "At 23.28 hours on Wednesday the rescue pump from Market Drayton was mobilised by fire control to reports of a wooden shed on fire at a domestic property in Market Drayton.

"Due to the large number of 999 calls being received by fire control to this incident, some indicating that the fire was spreading to the property, the rescue pump from Hodnet Retained Fire Station and an operations officer from headquarters were also mobilised.

The scene at the fire. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"On arrival at the scene the Market Drayton crew were confronted by a fully developed and rapidly spreading fire.

"The Incident commander quickly carried out a dynamic risk assessment, and immediately tasked two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, and equipped with two high pressure hose reel jets to prevent the fire from spreading to two bungalows.

"It was established that there were a number of gas canisters and one gas cylinder within the shed.

The scene at the incident. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"Firefighters quickly located the gas cylinder and removed it from the fire and immediately began to cool it.

"A number of small explosions occurred at this incident, and this is believed to have been the gas canisters rupturing in the fire.

"On the arrival of the Hodnet appliance a second breathing apparatus team were committed to assist in extinguishing the fire.

"Due to the amount of water required to extinguish the fire and damp down, the appliance water supplies were augmented from a nearby fire hydrant.

The aftermath of the fire. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"The fire was brought under control and extinguished within thirty minutes of the arrival of the first appliance on scene.Crews remained on scene for a further two hours cutting away damaged timber, damping down and checking for any hidden fire spread by utilising thermal imaging cameras."

The post explained the damage caused by the blaze, and the impact on nearby properties, and said the fire is being treated as accidental.

It said: "Approximately fifty percent of the shed was destroyed by fire with the remainder and contents being severely damaged by fire. Slight heat damage was caused to the rear windows, facia boards and guttering of the two bungalows. Due to the amount of smoke and possibility of the incident escalating officers from West Mercia Police attend the scene to assist with closing the road.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident, the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental."