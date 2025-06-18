Norwegian singer to perform at Ludlow concert

Jan-Tore Saltnes in Concert

For one night only, on Wednesday 30 July, Jan-Tore will be in concert at the Ludlow Methodist Church in Broad Street. Whilst the programme will move between different musical genres like pop, folk, gospel and musical theatre, he will include some of the songs from their musical work in progress and will be joined by Bethany Charlotte, a classically trained pianist, composer and teacher from Tenbury Wells.

Rosie Atherley from Clee Hill is writing a musical with a storyline from one of the miracles in the Bible.

The Nordic Tenors combine high quality music with humour; they were the royal musical toastmasters at HM King Harald VII's 70th birthday and undertake around 80 concerts a year, including one of the most successful Christmas tours in Norway. Jan-Tore himself has recorded more than 30 albums and sung with Bryn Terfel; he has taken part in many television programmes, including The Norwegian Grammy Award and the Eurovision Song Contest, and to date has released five solo albums. He loves interacting with his audience and has been reported several times in the Norwegian press as having one of the clearest voices in Norway.

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £12 with £2 going to Ludlow Cancer Support Group for Brain Tumour Research. They may be bought at the door or ordered in advance from Rosie Atherley on 07594 447331.

Nordic Tenor Jan-Tore Saltnes is composing and writing the score.

Singer, musician and composer Bethany Charlotte from Tenbury Wells will join Jan-Tore on the stage.

