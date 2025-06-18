Norwegian singer to perform at Ludlow concert
Retired librarian, Rosemary (Rosie) Atherley lives in Clee Hill but a love of music means that she collaborates regularly with singer/composer Jan-Tore Saltnes in Norway. A member of the award-winning trio, The Nordic Tenors, Jan-Tore has already put two of Rosie’s poems to music and is currently working on a much more ambitious project – inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rosie is writing a musical with a storyline following one of the miracles from the Bible and Jan-Tore is composing and writing.
Jan-Tore Saltnes in Concert
For one night only, on Wednesday 30 July, Jan-Tore will be in concert at the Ludlow Methodist Church in Broad Street. Whilst the programme will move between different musical genres like pop, folk, gospel and musical theatre, he will include some of the songs from their musical work in progress and will be joined by Bethany Charlotte, a classically trained pianist, composer and teacher from Tenbury Wells.
The Nordic Tenors combine high quality music with humour; they were the royal musical toastmasters at HM King Harald VII's 70th birthday and undertake around 80 concerts a year, including one of the most successful Christmas tours in Norway. Jan-Tore himself has recorded more than 30 albums and sung with Bryn Terfel; he has taken part in many television programmes, including The Norwegian Grammy Award and the Eurovision Song Contest, and to date has released five solo albums. He loves interacting with his audience and has been reported several times in the Norwegian press as having one of the clearest voices in Norway.
The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £12 with £2 going to Ludlow Cancer Support Group for Brain Tumour Research. They may be bought at the door or ordered in advance from Rosie Atherley on 07594 447331.