'Music from the movies' in aid of local charity, The Friendly Bus

Money raised from the concert being performed at All Saints’ Church in Broseley is to support the charity’s ‘Help us buy a bus’ campaign.

The campaign launched last year aiming to raise enough funds to replace three old minibuses. Having driven over 100,000 miles each they’re costing the charity too much in breakdowns and repairs. A cancelled trip due to breakdowns could mean the difference of someone not speaking to another person or leaving their home that week.

With help from their wonderful volunteers, the Friendly Bus complete over 1,600 journeys in their minibuses each year for shopping trips, journeys to clubs or social trips; and almost 4,000 journeys to mostly medical appointments in volunteers’ own vehicles.

Ian Johnson, Music Director for Wellington (Telford) Brass Band, who have just celebrated their 25th anniversary said: “It’s great to be able to support such a wonderful cause whilst providing entertainment at the same time. Come and join us for an evening of great music and great community – we look forward to entertaining you!”

Concert tickets can be purchased in person from The Friendly Bus office or Evermore gift shop on Broseley High Street, Broseley Social Club, The Wenlock Smoothie in Much Wenlock; or onlineEventbrite – visit www.friendlybus.co.uk for more information about The Friendly Bus and their campaign or follow their Facebook page www.facebook.com/thefriendlybus.