Residents on a street in Mid Wales are celebrating a People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot win

Players living in New Road, Newtown, in Mid Wales have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The SY16 1AR postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Thursday, June 19).

Players in New Road, Newtown, have won big in today's People Postcode Lottery. Photo: Google

Players have won £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.