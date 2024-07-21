Watch: Music fans take a trip back in time for nostalgic fun at Woodshrop '24 tribute festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Woodshrop '24 promised to be even bigger and better than before after its debut appearance at the Shrewsbury showground in 2023.

The festival honours some of the most iconic music artists of the 20th century.

Woodshrop festival returned to West Mid Showground for 2024

Some of the UK's best tribute bands have featured at the three-day, family-friendly festival full of nostalgic fun. Last year, approximately 2,500 people attended.

An Oasis tribute band starred on the festival's opening day on Friday, as well as tributes to Stereophonics and The Rat Pack.

Woodshrop festival returned to West Mid Showground for 2024. In Picture: Donna Richardson and Bryan Richards from Loughborough.

Woodshrop festival returned to West Mid Showground for 2024. In Picture: Alison Mills, Sally Drillot, Alison Jones and Carol Fox.

Saturday saw performances from tribute acts honouring Bon Jovi, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, The Stone Roses, The Beatles, and T. Rex, as well as Neil Diamond and Tom Jones tributes.

T.Rextasy pride themselves on being the only official tribute to Marc Bolan and T. Rex in the world.

The fabulous festival offering was due to continue on Sunday with an ABBA tribute band performing as well as Elvis, Tina Turner, Elton John and Michael Jackson tributes.

Attendees were also able to camp at the festival, in tents, caravans or motor homes.