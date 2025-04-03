Critically acclaimed pianist Peter Hewitt will be playing The Hub in New Radnor on Saturday, April 12

The Hub is a quirky intimate venue, situated in the old school building in school lane and much loved by its patrons.

It was opened by oboist Ruth Watson, and has added musical evenings to its events since the acquisition of a superb piano. This event is part of the Music in New Radnor winter concert series.

Mary Tolhurst for Music in New Radnor said; “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with The Hub and to hear such performers play the Bechstein piano.

“Peter has a reputation for combining intense natural musicality with a flawless technique. “Vladimir Ashkenazy admired the Peter’s attention to detail and devotion to the music, while International Record Review magazine said of Peter’s debut Beethoven disc “Here is the finest Beethoven piano sonatas debut disc I have heard for years; it deserves a place in every CD collection”.

As this venue is smaller than the normal hall, Music In New Radnor strongly advise that tickets are booked in advance to ensure a seat.

Contact Alison Spalding on 01544 350746 / 07493 940683 for reservations and more information. Doors will open at 7pm.

New Radnor is seven miles west of Kington on the A44.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £3 for under 14s and the full address is The Hub, The Old School, School Lane, LD8 2SS.