Kington Choral Society will be performing Sir John Stainer’s The Crucifixion at a Kington church just before Easter

The choir is rehearsing now with their new musical director Simon Harper.

The soloists for the concert include bass Peter Challinor, tenor Simon Harper and it will be directed by Simon Harper with organist Paul Roberts.

It will be held at St Mary’s Church in Kington on Wednesday, April 16 at 7pm.

Admission is free and there will be a retiring collection.

For more information visit www.kingtonchoralsociety.org.uk or see their Facebook page.