See our video and photos as Wallies and Santas race on the Severn at Shrewsbury Dragon Boat Festival

There was fancy dress, fun and frolics as Salopians channelled their Viking spirit to row towards glory in the first day of the Severn Hospice fundraiser on the River Severn.

Despite grey skies, many people headed along to the Quarry on Saturday to watch teams go head-to-head on the water for races between the Shrewsbury School boat club and Pengwern boat club.

The fun was all set to continue on Sunday too.

Severn Hospice is marking its 35th anniversary this year and charity leaders are hoping the milestone will inspire teams taking part to raise even more sponsorship to help deliver end-of-life care.

More than 50 teams, comprising work colleagues, friends, family, groups and organisations have been slugging it out for the title of Dragon Boat Champions 2024.

Since the event was first held, hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for the charity, which has hospices in Telford and Shrewsbury, and provides care for thousands of people in their own homes who are living with incurable illness.

