Emergency services scramble to countryside road near Telford after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on Lilyhurst Road near Lilleshall at around 5.48pm.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene. Land ambulance and police were also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said the collision involved two vehicles.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that nobody was trapped inside the vehicles.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe using small gear and cleared vehicle fluid from the road using environmental grab packs.

The incident was under control by 6.13pm.