Everything you need to know as the annual Shrewsbury Regatta returns this weekend - first look and timings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual Shrewsbury Regatta returns this weekend (May 10 and 11), hosted by Pengwern Boat Club from its picturesque boathouse on the banks of the River Severn.

The regatta attracts rowers from across the UK with hundreds of taking part in the prestigious event.

Pengwern Boat Club where they are getting ready for the annual Regatta. Pictured is coach Rosie Allen with Elizabeth Selman, Tara Taylor, Bethan Crowther and Will Holland. Photo: Steve Leath

It is a spectacular sight, with crews racing every two minutes on the Saturday, completing a 900m course upstream and a shorter sprint of 550m on Sunday.

Shropshire Star photographer Steve Leath headed down today to get a sneak peak into what the event has in store for visitors this weekend.

The regatta is one of the most highly anticipated events in Shrewsbury's sporting calendar. Photo: Steve Leath

This year’s event has been sponsored by WR Davis Toyota as well as many other firms.

Helen Watkinson, chair of Pengwern Boat Club, said: “Pengwern Boat Club prides itself on being an inclusive, friendly and welcoming rowing club.

“We have numerous squads nurturing rowers from age 12 to 80+ and aim to develop all aspirations from recreational to club racing to championship rowing.

“We are extremely grateful to all our sponsors as through the sponsorship received at the regatta it enables us to continue to thrive and remain a pillar of the community.”

Action from last year's event. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Here’s everything you need to know about Shrewsbury Regatta.

What is Shrewsbury Regatta?

A highly-anticipated calendar event - and one of the oldest events in the rowing calendar, having first been held in 1871 - the regatta features races a 900-meter upstream course, followed by a series of 550-meter sprint races.

Where is Shrewsbury Regatta held?

Races will take place on the River Severn in Shrewsbury between English Bridge and the boathouses opposite the Quarry.

When is Shrewsbury Regatta 2025?

The Shrewsbury Regatta is held on Saturday, May 10, from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday, May 11, from 9am to 4pm.

How can I get involved with Shrewsbury Regatta 2025?

Find out more information about the Shrewsbury Regatta via the official website.