Why beavers are cheap solution to flooding headache on River Severn in Shropshire and the West Midlands

The study highlights the "positive cost-benefit ratios" of investing in natural schemes that soak up water and slow its flow, including ponds, dams and hedge and tree planting as well as rain gardens and removing paving from driveways.

The techniques described in the study are being considered as part of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme, which looks at ways to slow the flow of the river upstream and on its tributaries before it arrives at towns like Ironbridge, Shrewsbury and Bewdley.

One idea is to pay farmers in Shropshire and Mid Wales to store water upstream on natural flood plains on their land, or to allow management with local dams or meanders.

Beavers released last month by Shropshire Wildlife Trust

Beavers are already being reintroduced in the region, with two Eurasian beavers released last month into a nature reserve in Shrewsbury.

The techniques will help as part of a wider flood control operation, which also involves barriers being put up in the towns when flooding is expected.

Today’s report, commissioned by the Wildlife Trusts and RSA Insurance, said alternative natural schemes can tackle the UK's most expensive natural hazard - costing around £2.2 billion annually and set to rise with climate change - as well as boosting nature, well-being, carbon storage and water quality.

Flooding in Ironbridge

But with just one per cent of public flood spending going to natural measures, the report urges the Government and businesses to prioritise and invest more in such schemes to help curb flooding and restore nature.

The research looked at 10 natural flood management schemes by individual wildlife trusts, and found they had an average benefit of £4 for every pound spent, over 10 years, which rose to £10 benefit for every £1 spent over 30 years.

Kathryn Brown , director of climate change and evidence at the Wildlife Trusts, said: "One in six houses across the UK is currently at risk of flooding and climate change is leading to more frequent and heavier rainfall - and we know that this will become more severe in the future.

Working men increasing the height of the Bewdley flood barriers

"The good news is our research proves that restoring natural habitats can help us tackle the effects of climate change - and in doing so, help reverse nature declines."

She said that just 1% of public funding for managing flood risk in England went to natural flood management measures and called for natural approaches to be the "first port of call wherever appropriate".

Ken Norgrove , chief executive of UK and international at RSA Insurance, an Intact Company , said: "Climate change will continue to be a defining issue of our century, so it's important for society to prepare, adapt and become more resilient.

A view of Shrewsbury flooding from Coleham, looking towards the English Bridge and the town centre

"By investing in innovative natural flood management solutions, we can help safeguard people, businesses, and the environment for a sustainable future."

The report calls for a standardised approach to designing, monitoring and valuing projects to increase investor confidence, a Government-led framework for increasing investment in natural flood management, and a more active role for the private sector.