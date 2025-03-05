Preparations well in hand for return of riverside regatta

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual Shrewsbury Regatta returns on May 10 and 11, hosted by Pengwern Boat Club from its picturesque boathouse on the banks of the River Severn.

The regatta attracts rowers from across the UK with hundreds of taking part in the prestigious event.

It is a spectacular sight, with crews racing every two minutes on the Saturday, completing a 900m course upstream and a shorter sprint of 550m on Sunday.

Visitors are invited to soak up the atmosphere while enjoying the refreshments available at Pengwern Boat Club.

Shrewsbury Regatta.

The main sponsor this year is WR Davis Toyota but a number of sponsorship packages are still available, including attending a special lunch in the sponsors’ marquee on the boat club balcony.

Organisers said banners can be displayed throughout the weekend and adverts placed on the website and in the programme, and sponsors are regularly announced throughout the two days.

Helen Watkinson, Chair of Pengwern Boat Club, said: “Pengwern Boat Club prides itself on being an inclusive, friendly and welcoming rowing club. We have numerous squads nurturing rowers from age 12 to 80+ and aim to develop all aspirations from recreational to club racing to championship rowing.

“We are extremely grateful to all our sponsors as through the sponsorship received at the regatta it enables us to continue to thrive and remain a pillar of the community.”

Tracy Banerjee, sponsorship secretary for the club, added: “Rowing on the river in Shrewsbury has been an integral part of the life of the town for generations and sponsorship of the regatta is a wonderful opportunity to be part of that history.

“The Shrewsbury Regatta is run entirely by volunteers from Pengwern Boat Club and any profit generated goes directly back into supporting rowing in Shrewsbury.

“The regatta is our major fundraising event of the year, so we are enormously grateful to local businesses for their support and we will do all we can to help promote you in return by shouting about you over our loud hailers on the day, on social media and in the local press and giving you great visibility at our event. And most importantly, giving you and your team a terrific day out on the river!”

For information about sponsorship packages contact Tracy Banerjee at secretary@pengwern-rowing.co.uk or 07740 378830.