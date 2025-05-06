Theatre companies join forces for hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Friday, May 16, Christ Church in Bayston Hill will be filled with music, memories and meaning as performers from Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company, Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company and singers who regularly collaborate with the Shrewsbury Light Orchestra join together for 'Together for Severn'.

This special one night concert is being held in support of Severn Hospice organised by Pat Hoyland from West Hospice support group.

At the heart of the evening is the Shrewsbury Light Orchestra, a 50 piece ensemble whose live sound will bring a rich and stirring quality to every number. Known for supporting local productions and charity concerts, the orchestra conducted by Peter Road-Night will provide the musical backdrop for a truly unforgettable night.

The concert features a brilliant line up of singers, each bringing their own journey and connection to the cause including Andrew Murray, a local face in theatre, Andrew has performed in more than 80 productions, often in principal roles. He has long supported fundraising efforts for hospice care and is proud to be part of this evening’s concert.

Laura Davies, a professionally trained actress and singer, who has performed widely across the region and often sings with the Shrewsbury Light Orchestra. She is proud to be performing with friends, students and her daughter Bella in support of a cause close to her heart.

And Scott Sutherland who is known for his energetic and heartfelt performances with SMTC and for leading their Glee Club. With roles including Ally in Sunshine on Leith and Barry Mann in Beautiful, his enthusiasm for musical theatre shines through.

With a full orchestra, uplifting show tunes and refreshments including tea, coffee and cake, Together for Severn promises to be a joyful and meaningful evening. It is a celebration of local talent, friendship and community spirit, all in aid of a much loved charity.

Tickets are available at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/shrewsbury/christ-church-bayston-hill/together-for-severn/e-bejpmd