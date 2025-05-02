Miss Shropshire 2025 - Find out how you could see the county's new pageant queen crowned in glittering summer contest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The pageant takes place at The Buttermarket nightclub in Shrewsbury on Sunday, July 6, and will feature several ladies sharing their personalities and talents as they vie for the opportunity to represent the county in this year’s Miss England contest.

It will involve several rounds including charity challenges, workshops, photoshoots and more, all designed to help the contestants showcase their unique qualities.

The Voice finalist Callum Doignie, from Telford, will be singing at the event with his band Callum & The Pookies.

Eloise Sarasini, aka Miss Shropshire 2024, has been organising this pageant in the hope that other young women can seize opportunities which she has received through entering the Miss England contest.

Miss Shropshire 2024 Eloise Sarasini outside The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury

“I think it's essential for the young ladies of Shropshire to have the same opportunities that I was presented with and all given an equal chance to compete for the Miss Shropshire 2025 crown,” she said.

“Join us for the finals, where we will crown the next ambassador for our county! This prestigious event will determine who will go on to represent Shropshire in the Miss England finals.

“Witness an evening of elegance, empowerment, and local talent as contestants compete for the title and a chance to shine on the national stage.

“We also have a very special performance from the incredible local artist Callum Doignie who featured on The Voice; alongside his band Callum & The Pookies.

“Dj’s provided through the incredible events team AudioTek who host pumping parties and the amazing Parklands Festival.”

To book your tickets, visit fatsoma.com/e/sczxu8eq/miss-shropshire-2025-final

Eloise is also looking for business sponsors. Anyone interested in supporting the event can find out how my emailing Eloise on missshropshireuk@gmail.com