Meet the top UK tribute bands performing at this summer's Shrewsbury Flower Show

The show on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 in The Quarry has a packed programme of entertainment prepared and is being headlined by Take That Live, Chasing Mumford, and Special Kinda Madness.

Take That Live will headline the show's main stage on Saturday night. The award-winning group, who have been recognised as the best Take That tribute band by the Agents Association at the National Tribute Awards, are renowned for delivering performances as close to the real Take That as possible.

The group will perform a full production show featuring some of the pop group's hits from the '90s right through to the band's latest chart-toppers.

Take That Live, picture: Laura Hirons

Also performing on Saturday, in the afternoon, and performing hits from the The Specials and Madness, will be Special Kinda Madness.

The group will perform iconic songs of Madness and have promised to have the audience on their feet as they transport them back to the golden era of 2-tone and ska.

Special Kinda Madness

Before Saturday's action, visitors can enjoy Mumford and Sons tribute band Chasing Mumford on Friday evening. The group, who have been established for more than six years, have been described as 'the most authentic tribute to the music played by Mumford and Sons', and have supported artists including Pixie Lott, Sigala, Scouting for Girls, The Hoosiers, Mungo Jerry, and more.

Chasing Mumford

Shrewsbury Flower Show's chairperson Leanne Garvey said: "We are so excited to welcome such high-quality tribute artists to our event this year, bringing some of the UK's biggest hits to life. There is something for everyone in our musical line-up this year."

The flower show is renowned as one of the UK's premier horticultural shows, and attracts exhibitors from all over the country.

Further details about this year's show can be found at shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk.