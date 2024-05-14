Taylor Swift's music to be celebrated during summer concert at historic Shrewsbury venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Taking inspiration from the ground breaking Eras Tour, the National Concert Orchestra will be presenting an orchestral tribute to Taylor Swift, featuring live vocals and a sing along video wall.

A spokesperson for the organisers say the National Concert Orchestra is inviting people to "dance the night away to Taylor's greatest hits in one of the country's most historical and breathtaking venues."

The Taylor Swift Orchestral Tribute will be held at Shrewsbury Abbey on Friday, July 19 from 6pm until 8pm, with the performance starting at 6:30pm.

For further details, tickets and those all important terms and conditions, visit the website.