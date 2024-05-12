Award-winning Canadian folk band look forward to 'a decent pint' on UK tour that's visiting Shrewsbury

Canadian indie-folk music band The Fugitives are to make a long-awaited return to the UK this summer with a concert at St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury on Thursday, July 4 July as part of a three-week tour.

Described as ‘the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues’, the Vancouver-based band have received numerous nominations from the Canadian Folk Music Awards, as well as a JUNO – the Canadian version of a Grammy.

Since their last visit in 2017, the band have recorded a new album entitled No Help Coming, which will be on sale at their concerts. During the coronavirus lockdown, they wrote and recorded the critically acclaimed and award-nominated Trench Songs, highlighting the experiences of young Canadian soldiers during World War I. Before that, they released The Promise of Strangers in 2018, which was named Quarterly Critic’s Choice by the German Record Critics’ Award Association.

Co-songwriter Brendan McLeod said: “No Help Coming is about the climate emergency, with the songs reminding us that we’re in it. However, it is more playful than precious, upbeat rather than dower. It’s about resolve.

"There’s a lot of resolve to be had in joy. And while humans have a lot of bad things going for us, we can be great at the joy part. So, let’s use it.

"Last time we were in the UK, we really focussed on the beer, since that is one thing they do far better over here. This time we have a few of the bands’ babies with us, so it might be a slightly different tour.

"Though we still aim to hit up a pub from the Great Beer Guide on as many stops as possible. Apart from reuniting our taste buds with a decent pint, it’s also great to be back promoting the latest album.

"We will be playing in some familiar towns and venues and others will be for the first time, so we look forward to the prospect of introducing The Fugitives’ music to new audiences."