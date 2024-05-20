'It's nearly here and we can't wait!' Countdown on ahead of packed Shropshire County Show

The show takes place on Saturday, May 25, at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, with advance tickets on sale now, and children aged 15 and under admitted for free.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flood through the gates during the day for an action-packed programme, including livestock and equestrian competitions, arena entertainment, the Shropshire Live Village Stage showcasing a variety of musical talent, children’s and youth activities, and a wealth of trade stands.

Phil Thornycroft, Shropshire County Show Chair for 2024, said: “The final touches are being put to the show, it’s nearly here now and we just can’t wait for the gates to open at 9am on Saturday.

“The show may be a one-day event but it occupies the best part of a year in terms of planning and organisation, but all that effort is really worthwhile when we see things in full swing and so many people enjoying themselves.

“We have once again done all we can to keep admission prices as low as possible and family-friendly, with all those aged 15 and under admitted for free. Our early-bird ticket offers are still in place and people can take advantage of those up until midnight on Friday.

“Main arena entertainment includes the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show, Atkinson Action Horses, the Shropshire Young Farmers’ Clubs float parade and an array of vintage vehicles on display.

“Attractions in the Countryside Arena include the Welsh Axemen, Shropshire Falconry display, FerretWorld Roadshow and the Meirion Owen Quack Pack.

"The Shropshire Live Village Stage will host the Wrekin Jazz Band, Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, Second Wind, Wirral Pipe Band, and Shrewsbury Morris.”

Mr Thornycroft said the show will also feature a Lancaster bomber flypast, the always popular livestock classes, equestrian events and a dog show starting at midday, which visitors can enter on the day.

The Village Green, aimed at younger children, will have a sandpit, story time with Kath Saunders from Usborne Books and Rebecca from Fabulous Faces, who will be transforming children into butterflies or superheroes, and a youth zone programme includes a Nerf Gun Maze and giant inflatable assault course, donkey rides, Roar Martial Arts Fitness, a funfair, mountain biking, and various attractions provided by the Army.

For more information and tickets visit www.shropshirecountyshow.com.