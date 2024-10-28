Donation made to prison's chosen charity as thanks for inmates' bird and bug box creations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town council has worked closely and developed a strong relationship with Stoke Heath Prison and expressed their thanks to inmates for producing refuges for wildlife from recycled wood.

The boxes have been distributed to local residents and schools, and put up in the town's cemetery and other public places. The boxes have aided the council to fulfil its biodiversity policy, and so a donation has been made to the prison's chosen charity - the Lingen Davies Trust.

The bird, bug and bat boxes were given to residents in the town for free. However, residents were asked if they would like to supply a small donation - if able to do so.

Fundraising for the charity continues, but town councillors and governor of Stoke Heath Prison, Mark Greenhaf, met with Linden Davies representatives on Friday to present a cheque and hand over the donation.

Market Drayton Town Council in connection with Stoke Heath Prison were presenting money to Lingen Davies (the Prisons chosen charity). At the front is: Prison Govenor: Mark Greenhaf and Mayor: Roy Allcroft. From Lingen Davies is: Anna Williams, and with her is: Nigel Robb from Stoke Heath, and Matt Robinson from Stoke Heath. Deputy Mayor: Tim Manton.

Mr Greenhaf said: "I had the pleasure of attending a cheque presentation to Anna Williams of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund by the mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft, and deputy mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, from Market Drayton Town Council.

"Stoke Heath prison have been supporting the town council in donating bird, bat and insect boxes made by prisoners from waste timber to support their biodiversity strategy.

"It has been fantastic to continue the excellent relationship with the town council in this way. Matt Robinson, the biodiversity lead within the prison, has developed this initiative, a great example of the prison supporting our local community.

"The prison has adopted Lingen Davies as our chosen charity, raising money for them over the course of this year. It is fantastic that the council has donated money to Lingen Davies in recognition of our charitable work in supporting the town council to look after the environment.

Pictured left to right, Councillor Tim Manton, Mayor Roy Aldcroft and Matt Robinson from Stoke Heath prison.

"The prison has a very strong and positive relationship with the town council, and I will be continuing to support them and the local area as a community prison."

Stoke Heath Prison will have its first ever stall at the town's Festival of Lights next month, November 16, which will sell recycled Christmas wooden items. All proceeds will go towards the Lingen Davies Trust.

Deputy mayor and Councillor Tim Manton added: "It was an enormous pleasure for the town council to present £250 to such a worthy charity in Lingen Davies.

"On behalf of Stoke Heath the town council took delivery of the boxes and as part of the town council's recently launched Biodiversity Policy have installed them on most of the council's property.

"The council also agreed to promote and arrange the distribution of the boxes to any member of the public that wanted one, together with all schools in Market Drayton, the best bit free of charge, with a small donation requested if, and only if able to do so.

"The project has been an immense success and a pleasure to make the donation to Lingen Davies who are Stoke Heath's chosen charity.

"I'd like to thank the inmates and staff of Stoke Heath for their amazing efforts in their contribution to the community."